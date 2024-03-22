Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chewy traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 3197856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHWY

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.