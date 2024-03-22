Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.5 %

CVR stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

