Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
CVR stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -9.26%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
