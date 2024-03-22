China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.44. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 112,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 257,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

