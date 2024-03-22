Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after buying an additional 1,275,986 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after buying an additional 825,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after buying an additional 729,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,141,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,481 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.