Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.1% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 282,489 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.15. 392,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

