Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider John J. Lupica Sells 34,464 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $256.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.79. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after buying an additional 191,317 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 38.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

