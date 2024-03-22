CI Financial Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CIXXF)

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -648.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.16 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.