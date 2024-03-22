CIBC Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 1.3 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Shares of TSE ATD traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.58. The firm has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$63.15 and a 1 year high of C$87.27.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.