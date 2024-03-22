CIC Wealth LLC Invests $280,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $13,992,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

