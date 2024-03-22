CIC Wealth LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWP stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 383,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

