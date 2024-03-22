CIC Wealth LLC Takes $253,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.60 and a 200-day moving average of $363.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.91 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

