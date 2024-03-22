Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Gordon Nelson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gordon Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$74,700.00.
Cineplex Trading Down 0.4 %
CGX stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.47. 27,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,897. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$475.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4746835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
