Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $642.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $615.30 and a 200 day moving average of $562.31. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $428.68 and a 1 year high of $644.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

