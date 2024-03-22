CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Gregg A. Bresner Purchases 4,000 Shares

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CION Investment Trading Down 0.3 %
CION stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,666. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $571.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.