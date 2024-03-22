CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Gregg A. Bresner Purchases 4,000 Shares

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

CION stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,666. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $571.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,056.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 803,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 883,149.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 447,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.