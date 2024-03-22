Citigroup Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $63.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 278,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,016. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

