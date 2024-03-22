Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $620.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $584.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

