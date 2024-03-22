Citigroup Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $42.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 36,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. Open Text has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Open Text by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 76,426 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,144,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 627,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,999,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

