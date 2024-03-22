Citigroup Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $192.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

NYSE DRI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.77. 776,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.88. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

