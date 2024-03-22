Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $20.17. Clear Secure shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 460,953 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

