ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.82 on Monday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

About ClearOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

