Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises approximately 0.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares in the company, valued at $117,034,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,436 shares of company stock worth $101,070,085. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

