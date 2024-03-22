CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 20%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 609,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 286,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

