CMS Energy (CMS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CMS stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

