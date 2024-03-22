Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

