Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $262.00

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $262.00, but opened at $254.24. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $251.43, with a volume of 2,026,405 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 940.37 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,070,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,261 shares of company stock valued at $129,041,782. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

