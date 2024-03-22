Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $249.55 and last traded at $253.90. Approximately 3,680,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 15,144,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 940.37 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 843,261 shares of company stock valued at $129,041,782. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

