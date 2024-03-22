Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 4.5%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.85 and last traded at $240.59. 3,832,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,146,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 970.37 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,335,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,335,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,737,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,261 shares of company stock worth $129,041,782 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $179,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $50,254,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

