Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.33

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 53113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Colabor Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$131.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

