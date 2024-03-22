Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.96

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 54153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $9,755,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 272,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 267,065 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

