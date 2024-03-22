Columbia Banking System, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,011,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Christopher Merrywell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,832.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

