Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 727,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

