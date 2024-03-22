Comparing Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) & Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orkla ASA pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Orkla ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88 Orkla ASA $6.43 billion 1.10 $492.43 million $0.50 14.16

Volatility & Risk

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano. Orkla ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Orkla ASA 7.68% 12.48% 6.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano and Orkla ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A Orkla ASA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Davide Campari-Milano on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

About Orkla ASA

(Get Free Report)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic and wool garments for men, women, and children; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnessmarket e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, NATURLI', Abba, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; health and sports nutrition under e Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.