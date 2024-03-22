Comparing Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -3.35% 19.00% 4.46% Mullen Automotive N/A -427.00% -260.51%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares DXC Technology and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DXC Technology and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 3 6 0 0 1.67 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Mullen Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $14.43 billion 0.27 -$568.00 million ($1.91) -11.01 Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 80.90 -$972.26 million N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

