Comparing RealReal (REAL) & Its Competitors

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RealReal and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.13 RealReal Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 9.63

Analyst Ratings

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for RealReal and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 538 458 6 2.31

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 4.99%. Given RealReal’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

