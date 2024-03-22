Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 18,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 31,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock remained flat at $113.49 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,582,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

