Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $87.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ED

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $51,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $88.63 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.