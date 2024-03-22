Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $7,768,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $269.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.67 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

