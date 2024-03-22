Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.85

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 264389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Constellium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after buying an additional 446,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after buying an additional 289,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,678,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,350,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares during the period.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

