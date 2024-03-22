Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Joseph S. Compofelice Sells 5,826 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Shares of CTGO stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $33.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 576.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price objective on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Further Reading

