Contrasting 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 3M alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M -21.40% 62.45% 10.45% Hitachi 8.08% 14.32% 6.15%

Risk and Volatility

3M has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hitachi has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

65.2% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 3M and Hitachi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 1 8 1 0 2.00 Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A

3M presently has a consensus price target of $107.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.26%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Hitachi.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3M and Hitachi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.68 billion 1.82 -$7.00 billion ($12.63) -8.54 Hitachi $82.28 billion 1.04 $4.80 billion $20.58 8.88

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than 3M. 3M is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hitachi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. 3M pays out -47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hitachi pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 3M has increased its dividend for 67 consecutive years. 3M is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

3M beats Hitachi on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Hitachi

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others. The company offers system integration, consulting, cloud services, storage, servers, and ATMs; finance solutions, social infrastructure information systems, government and public corporation information system, big data and AI, and IoT and data management; and IT products. It also operates power grids, nuclear and clear energy, renewable energy; provides energy management services and distributed power source solutions; semiconductors; elevators and escalators; air conditioners; industrial equipment; and railway systems. In addition, the company offers medical equipment for radiation therapy, In-vitro diagnosis, and regenerative medicines; automotive systems; home appliances; and water treatment solutions for water supply and sewage infrastructure, industrial water treatment, seawater desalination, and water recycling, as well as maintenance and repair services. Further, it hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining machinery, construction solutions, and mine management systems. Additionally, the company offers specialty steel, functional components and equipment, power electronic and magnetic materials, wires, and cable and related products; optical disk drives; and property management services. Hitachi, Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.