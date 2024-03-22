Contrasting Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) & Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Free Report) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Imaging and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Medical Imaging alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International 20.82% -904.59% 24.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A Mettler-Toledo International $3.79 billion 7.58 $788.78 million $35.89 37.27

This table compares Medical Imaging and Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Imaging. Medical Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Medical Imaging and Mettler-Toledo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Mettler-Toledo International 1 2 2 0 2.20

Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus price target of $1,223.71, suggesting a potential downside of 8.51%.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Medical Imaging on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated an independent diagnostic imaging facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; and three diagnostic centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Diagnostic Imaging International Corp. and changed its name to Medical Imaging Corp. in July 2014. Medical Imaging Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company's retail weighing solutions consist of weighing and software solutions, AI-driven image recognition solution, and automated packaging and labelling solutions for the meat backroom. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.