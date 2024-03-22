Contrasting Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $103.35 million 0.19 $6.24 million N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics $166.66 million 2.29 -$82.67 million ($5.65) -4.55

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meihua International Medical Technologies and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics -49.60% -2.10% -1.71%

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Meihua International Medical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises 150 bone preserving joint technology products, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including adhesion barrier, advanced wound care, ear, nose, and throat products, as well as ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

