Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,027 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 277.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $111.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

