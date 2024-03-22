Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 59 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $585.52 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.41 and a 200 day moving average of $451.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.79.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

