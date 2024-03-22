Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

