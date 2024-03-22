Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.