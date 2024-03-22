Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $11.61 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,528. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 915.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

