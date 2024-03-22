Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $8.11 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 505,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

