Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $473,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $211.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.25 and a 52-week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.