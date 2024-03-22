Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,836,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $185.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.